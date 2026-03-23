'Supernatural' actress Carrie Anne Fleming's cause of death revealed

Carrie Anne Fleming, best known for her roles in iZombie and Supernatural, has passed away at the age of 51.

The actress breathed her last in Canada on February 26, following a breast cancer diagnosis.

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"She died peacefully with her loved ones by her side," Carrie's representative told People magazine. "It was a great privilege to have known Carrie. She was a beautiful soul, inspiring, and above all, kind. She will be greatly missed."

Jim Beaver, who played Carrie's husband on Supernatural, also confirmed the actress's death on social media.

In his post, Jim shared how he "met cute" on the set of the show, Supernatural.

"She was a powerhouse of vitality and goodwill and amazingly good nature, with a rapturous laugh and an utterly adorable personality that didn't seem to have an off switch," he penned of his off-screen friend.

Born in August 1974 in Digby, Nova Scotia, Carrie made her debut in the entertainment industry with the TV series Viper.

The actress rose to fame after delivering electrifying performances in TV series such as iZombie and Supernatural.

Throughout her career, Carrie also appeared on horror shows, including Happy Gilmore, The Tooth Fairy, Bloodsuckers, and Masters of Horror.