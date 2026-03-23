Sarah Paulson reacts as Amanda Peet reveals cancer diagnosis

Sarah Paulson has shown her support for her longtime friend Amanda Peet after she revealed her breast cancer diagnosis.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, the 51-year-old actress praised her "profoundly gorgeous" pal Amanda.

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“My best friend, Amanda Peet—the weirdest thing in the world is to say her full name out loud, as I call her Bird—but that’s the name her parents gave her,” Sarah penned along with a screenshot of her friend’s essay.

She further wrote, “Seems fitting to use here as she has written the most profoundly gorgeous essay about the loss of her parents, while dealing with a breast cancer diagnosis. @newyorkermag has published it today, and I’m screaming from the rooftops with joy.”

“I hope you all take the time to read it,” continued Sarah. “If you are running around and doing other stuff, I did the audio recording and you can listen to me try to do the piece justice."

"My friend is a @newyorkermag essayist. How outrageously groovy is that? Bird, I love you beyond," added the All's Fair actress.

Amanda shared in her essay that she has stage I breast cancer.

For those unversed, Sarah and Amanda first met on the set of Jack & Jill and have been best friends ever since.