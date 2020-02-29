NICVD establishes its 16th CPU at Cantonment General Hospital, Karachi

Karachi: National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) in collaboration with the Government of Sindh has inaugurated its 16th “Chest Pain Unit” at Cantonment General Hospital, Karachi to facilitate patients with chest pain with easy access and free of cost services.

Executive Director of National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD), Professor Nadeem Qamar formally inaugurated the Chest Pain Unit. Management Consultant of NICVD Mr. Hyder Awan and other officials of the NICVD were also present.

Professor Nadeem Qamar, in his inaugural remarks, termed the establishment of the 16th Chest Pain Unit at “Cantonment General Hospital Karachi” as another gift for the people of Karachi. Saying this Chest Pain Unit will link with the main NICVD, where all cardiac care facilities, including angiography, angioplasty and cardiac surgeries are available.****