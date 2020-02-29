30 die in train-bus collision in Rohri

SUKKUR: At least 30 people died and dozens were injured on Friday after a collision between a passenger train and a bus at a crossing near Rohri, authorities confirmed.

Rescue teams arrived at the place to help victims of the accident. As relief operations were underway, the injured were being shifted to hospital for medical treatment.

Sukkur Commissioner Shafiq Mahesar said the injured were shifted to Taluka Hospital and Civil Hospital Sukkur for treatment. “The rescue operation is underway and we have expanded the search parameter to a one kilometer radius,” said the commissioner.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed shock and grief over the loss of lives due to the train accident. A spokesperson of the PPP chairman said he had directed Sindh government for providing the best medical treatment to the injured.

“Train accidents are a question mark over the federal government’s performance,” Bilawal’s spokesperson was quoted as saying. “After how many accidents will (Prime Minister) Imran Khan, who used to talk about resignations after a single accident happened, go home?”

Bilawal said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was not concerned with the citizens’ lives.

Sindh Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah also expressed grief at the loss of lives via a tweet.

“Deeply saddened to learn the train accident near Sukkur Rohri Railway phatak. My heartfelt condolences to the victims families & prayers for the injured for early recovery!” he tweeted.