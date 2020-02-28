close
Fri Feb 28, 2020
February 28, 2020

Sri Lanka recall Perera, Pradeep

February 28, 2020

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka have recalled all-rounder Thisara Perera to the 15-member Twenty20 to play two matches against the visiting West Indies.

The cricket board said right-arm medium-pacer Nuwan Pradeep, who was dropped from the three-match Twenty20 series against India earlier this year, was also brought back.

