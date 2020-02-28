Cops rewarded for good performance

LAHORE :Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Shoaib Dastgir has said that it is the tradition of Punjab Police to encourage the officers and officials who show bravery and diligence during their duties.

The IG said good performers should be encouraged and shirkers should be held accountable for their negligence and slackness. The process of reward and punishment in Police Department should be kept continuing at every level. While praising the officers and officials who traced the cases of dacoity, murder, kidnapping and ransom, the IG said that such officers and officials who put their lives in danger for service and protection of citizens were really precious and prideful asset to the department and their examples were a source of beacon for rest of the force. These views were expressed by him when he was chairing a ceremony held to give away cash prizes and commendatory certificates to officers and officials coming from different districts.

Sargodha police was awarded cash prize and CC1 certificates for arresting an inter-provincial gang which used to snatch vehicles after murdering their drivers. Inspector Imran Haider was given cash prize of Rs25,000 and a CC1 certificate for arresting a callous murderer of a minor named Fizza Noor who was first kidnapped, raped and then murdered.

In district Attok, officers and officials of police were awarded cash prizes and commendatory certificates for recovering an 11-year old child for whose release Rs7 lac ransom was demanded by kidnappers. Moreover, two pistols and one vehicle were also recovered. T/ASI of Rawalpindi district Majid Jahangir was rewarded for writing and composing a song on Police Performance.

Likewise, from DG Khan Region, SDPO Muhammad Riaz Hussain and Sub-Inspector Ammar Yasir were awarded CC1 certificates and cash prizes for tracing an accused involved in raping and then murdering an 8-year old child, Mehreen. DSP Inamul Haq was given letter of appreciation for arresting a gang involved in a bank robbery in Sahiwal.

Motivation speaker: Noted educationist and motivational speaker Qasim Ali Shah visited Dolphin Squad Headquarters at Walton on Thursday and addressed the members of the Dolphin Squad, Anti-Riot Force and Police Response Unit (PRU).

SSP Operations Lahore Muhammad Naveed expressed his gratitude to Qasim Ali Shah on behalf of Lahore Police for sharing his experiences and wisdom with the police force.

Muhammad Naveed said police officers and official worked day and night in thick and thin, keeping aside their domestic issues, only for the safety of citizens.

UK delegation: An international delegation from the International Emergency Team United Kingdom (IET-UK) on Thursday paid a visit to the Punjab Rescue Headquarters and Emergency Services Academy to review and provide training in the specialised fields of height rescue, fire fighting, fire safety, urban search and rescue, etc to the staff of the Emergency Services Academy in accordance with international best practices.

The seven-member delegation was led by Mehrban Sadiq, national chair of International Emergency Team UK. IET-UK team shared their best practices of fire emergency response, promoting safe communities. During their visit, the British rire and rescue experts inspected the academic facilities, training simulators, practical sessions of fire trainings, fire prevention, fire investigation, risk assessment, fire hazard.

Parade test: Parade test of candidates who had passed the written test for the promotion from constable rank to head constable rank was held at Qila Gujjar Singh District Police Lines on Thursday.