Governor Sarwar highlights role of bureaucracy

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said the bureaucracy working hand in hand with the government can counter any challenge, not in years or months but in days.

When bureaucracy makes justice-based decision then country never need to worry, he said while addressing the passing-out ceremony of 42nd Specialised Training Programme of PAS at Civil Services Academy and later talking to the media on Thursday.

He said PTI government had purged all the institutions of political interference, while merit and transparency was being employed in all departments. He said the government wanted to improve common man’s life which was impossible without the due performance of civil servants. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had the vision to positively change the common man’s life from the day one, for which, all basic facilities, including health and education, were being ensured to the masses.

The officers who follow the rules and regulations never face any difficulty in performing official duties. Efforts for clean and healthy society and natural environment cannot bear fruit until the public officers and their departments take the people along. Talking to media, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said that ending political interference was inevitable for strengthening the institutions and Alhamdulillah the PTI government under this vision had ended political interference in the institutions and all the institutions were working independently. It is responsibility of public sector departments to play an active role in giving relief to the people and there should not be any leniency in this regard. Civil Services Academy Director General Sohail Amir, Establishment Division Secretary Ejaz Munir, Principal Secretary to Punjab Governor Dr Rashid Mansoor and others were also present on this occasion.