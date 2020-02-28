Sleeping man killed

LAHORE:A 35-year-old man was killed while another injured in vegetable market in the Ravi Road police check post area on Thursday.

Police have removed the body to morgue. The victim has been identified as Abdul Hafeez while the injured as Afzal. Police said the victims were sleeping outside a shop when unidentified persons attacked them.

As a result, they sustained injuries. They were rushed to hospital where Abdul Hafeez was proclaimed dead. Police collected evidence from the scene and started investigations.