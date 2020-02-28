No change in weather

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather was observed in the City here Thursday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.
Met officials said that a westerly wave is likely to affect upper and central parts of the country until Saturday. They predicted that rain wind-thunderstorm (with snowfall over hills) is expected in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, upper/central Punjab, northern Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Hailstorm is also expected at a few places during the period.
LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather was observed in the City here Thursday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.
Met officials said that a westerly wave is likely to affect upper and central parts of the country until Saturday. They predicted that rain wind-thunderstorm (with snowfall over hills) is expected in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, upper/central Punjab, northern Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Hailstorm is also expected at a few places during the period.