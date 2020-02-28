No change in weather

LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather was observed in the City here Thursday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that a westerly wave is likely to affect upper and central parts of the country until Saturday. They predicted that rain wind-thunderstorm (with snowfall over hills) is expected in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, upper/central Punjab, northern Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Hailstorm is also expected at a few places during the period.