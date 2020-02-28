Organ donation

A country can only revolutionize its medical spheres if the fundamentals are in place. Unfortunately, Pakistan cannot pride itself on an unparalleled health system. Hospitals are scanty, cases are unreported and people, if willing, lack the ultimate know-how of organ donation. One organ donated can save up to eight lives, and if a sane person volunteers to donate tissues and eyes, the donor can make lives better for up to 50 people.

Pakistan ranks among nations which record the lowest number of organ donation. In Pakistan, every year there is a need for 25,000 kidneys, 100,000 livers, 7000 hearts, 2000 pancreas and as many lungs for its ailing population. Thousands of patient wait every year for organ donations, but for the overwhelming majority, the wait is in vain. The Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act was passed in 2010, and there has been across-the-board consensuses among medical practitioners and religious scholars that once a patient has been declared brain dead, the donation of his/her organs and tissues is not only allowed but is also regarded as constituting a noble act. The media have to rise above their commercial interests and create awareness on the issue. Despite having the framework in place, Pakistan has so far not managed to change the mindset regarding the donations of organs.

Hadia Aziz

Islamabad