IHC grants bail to Abdul Ghani on medical grounds

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday granted bail to Abdul Ghani Majeed on medical grounds against the surety bonds of worth 100 million in five corruption cases filed against him.

Divisional bench of Islamabad High Court comprising Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Fayyaz Ahmed Jandran conducted the hearing of bail petition of Abdul Ghani son of Omni Group Chief Anwar Majeed.

The court ordered that bail granted to Abdul Ghani solely on medical grounds. NAB can submit an application seeking ending of bail if the accused goes anywhere else apart from medical treatment.

During hearing the jail authorities told the court that the accused was being given every possible treatment while he was in custody and tests were also sent to Shaukat Khanum Hospital.

However Ghani’s lawyer requested that his client would like his treatment to be done at Aga Khan Hospital.

The five cases for which Abdul Ghani was granted bail are the Roshan Sindh Programme, Park Lane, Thatta Water Supply, Sugarcane Subsidy and Amenity Plots Illegal Allotment cases.

Hearing the arguments the court granted bail to Abdul Ghani on medical grounds against the surety bonds of Rs100 million. The court also ordered that Abdul Ghani will undergo treatment at an Islamabad hospital and will appear before the IHC whenever he is summoned.