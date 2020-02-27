Lunch and dinner menus for Donald Trump at New Delhi

LAHORE: Just before the start of Indian President Ram Nath Kovind’s dinner for his American counterpart at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, the “India Today” had carried a report saying: “A widespread menu offering an array of vegetarian and non-vegetarian delicacies has been specially curated for the banquet dinner. The expansive menu boasts of Indian delicacies, but the American taste has been kept in mind. The dinner will start with salmon fish tikka, aloo tikki, spinach chaat and a variety of soups. An orange-based dish, amuse-bouche, is also likely to be part of the spread.”

This weekly Indian English-language news magazine had added: “As for the main course, Rashtrapati Bhavan's famous Dal Raisina will be there. Considering Donald Trump's fondness for meat, there will be mutton biryani and a mutton raan dish. He will also be served dum guchchi matar (a morel mushroom dish cooked with peas) and mint raita. For the desserts, the US president and his family will relish hazelnut-apple with vanilla ice cream and malpua with rabdi.”

The “India Today” had revealed: “Earlier in the day, Donald Trump enjoyed a gastronomical experience with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Two widespread menus - vegetarian and non-vegetarian - were curated for the lunch. Right from mutton raan to mushroom curry in saffron gravy - the menu comprised dishes that gave the US President an authentic taste of India.”