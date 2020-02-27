Twin cities police all set to make PSL successful

Rawalpindi : Police of twin cities all set to make successful scheduled matches of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season V in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Eight matches have been scheduled to be held in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from 27 February to 08 March 2020 for which twin cities' police has drafted special security plan to ensure security of players as well as to make success the convention of matches in Rawalpindi.

7,000 personnel of Police of twin cities with support of special contingents of Pak-Force, Rangers, Special Protection Unit have also been assigned for fool-proof security arrangements to make successful the scheduled matches at Rawalpindi Stadium.

IGP of Islamabad Muhammad Amir Zulifqar while viewing security arrangements for PSL directed police officials to stay alert and visited venue and parking slots of visitors. Special contingents of Rangers have also been deployed at hotel accommodating the visiting team players and special contingents of police and Special Protection Unit will also escort team players on arrival and exit from Rawalpindi Stadium.

Rawalpindi Administration seeking fool-proof security arrangements have closed Rawalpindi Food Street and also fractionally stopped Metro Service in twin cities specifically during arrival of PSL Team players at Rawalpindi stadium. Meanwhile Double Road will remain close for general public and adjacent roads leading to Rawalpindi Stadium including Murree Road and IJP Road will be operated with tightened security arrangements and will remain close during match timings.

For visitors, special parking space has been planned for motorcyclists and cars. Motorcyclists will park bikes at new building of Urology Centre, Rawalpindi while parking for cars has been made at Shakarparian Parade Ground. A shuttle Bus service with 80 buses fleet will be operated to transport visitors from Parade Ground parking ground to Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Meanwhile, keeping in view security, entrance gates for visitors of Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will be closed an hour before the scheduled match.

In a Press briefing, CPO Rawalpindi Police Muhammad Ahsan Yunus has stated that close circuit cameras have been installed at Murree Road to keep check on any suspect move adding that Sixth Road to Faizabad will remain close ahead of match timings for general traffic. While special contingents of police with support of Rangers and Pak-Force will remain alert at hotel, where players of PSL Teams have been resided and a special control room has been constituted for monitoring of safe city cameras as well.

Police in twin cities have also heightened snap-checking in Rawalpindi and Islamabad. Meanwhile, search and combing operations have also been made in adjoining areas of Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.