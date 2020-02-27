close
Thu Feb 27, 2020
Team visits PSCA

Lahore

LAHORE:A delegation of seven members visited PSCA, PPIC3 to secure first-hand insight of the faculty. The Managing Director Ali Amir Malik, Chief Operating Officer Akbar Nasir Khan and Chief Administration Officer Muhammad Kamran Khan briefed the delegation about various arms and functions of the project and the advanced technologies supporting the same. The entourage was taken to the IC3 sections dealing in 15 operations, police dispatch unit, video control unit, media monitoring unit, and the PSCA insignia cam-surveillance operations management centre.

