Spring tree plantation begins at Jilani Park

LAHORE:Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) is taking every step to raise awareness about significance of tree plantation in the provincial metropolis.

Officials said on Wednesday a Clean and Green Spring Tree Plantation campaign was organised at Jilani Park in collaboration with a private welfare organisation. PHA Director Horticulture Farhat Abbas, Project Director Jilani Park Javed Hamid, PRO Nadia Tufail, Assistant Director Horticulture Sameeda Qamar and others planted saplings in the park along with special children.

A private organisation provided plants to the special children under the Prime Minister's Vision Clean and Green campaign. The organisation and PHA partnership programme aims to highlight the importance of plants and trees. PHA Lahore is also joining the clean and green campaign of schools, colleges and university students across the city to make it a success.

It is a pleasure to take part in the tree plantation campaign. Conducting such planting events has become an urgent need of the hour to avoid environmental pollution and make the city a truly gardens city.

Speaking on the occasion, Jilani Park Project Director Javed Hamid said the cooperation of public and private organisations and welfare philanthropic organisations to make spring tree plantation a success is commendable. PRO to PHA Lahore Nadia Tufail told the media that the Parks and Horticulture Authority was taking steps to raise awareness among the citizens. Tree planting event for school children has been organised in which children are enthusiastically participating. CEO Ayesha Haroon said that we have to adopt the tradition of tree plantation to cope with the dangers of environmental pollution.