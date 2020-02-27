24 outlaws arrested in Islamabad

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad: Islamabad Police on Wednesday arrested 24 outlaws including 12 proclaimed offenders during high vigilance in the city and recovered narcotics, cash and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said. Karachi company police arrested two drug pushers namely Amir Niaz and Adeel Arshad and recovered 2.060 gram heroin.
Islamabad: Islamabad Police on Wednesday arrested 24 outlaws including 12 proclaimed offenders during high vigilance in the city and recovered narcotics, cash and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said. Karachi company police arrested two drug pushers namely Amir Niaz and Adeel Arshad and recovered 2.060 gram heroin.