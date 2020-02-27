close
Thu Feb 27, 2020
February 27, 2020

24 outlaws arrested in Islamabad

National

 
February 27, 2020

Islamabad: Islamabad Police on Wednesday arrested 24 outlaws including 12 proclaimed offenders during high vigilance in the city and recovered narcotics, cash and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said. Karachi company police arrested two drug pushers namely Amir Niaz and Adeel Arshad and recovered 2.060 gram heroin.

