Governor Shah Farman tells German envoy of merged districts problems

PESHAWAR: Federal Republic of Germany Ambassador to Pakistan Bernhard Schlagheck called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman at the Governor’s House here on Wednesday.

He remained with the governor for some time. Both discussed matters of mutual interests and relations between the two countries, said an official handout.

Shah Farman told the German envoy said the KP is blessed with natural resources and has an important geographical position in the region. He said the population of merged tribal districts had suffered due to international politics as instability and unrest in Afghanistan had affected our social, economic environment and security situation.

The governor said Pakistan believes in peace in Afghanistan. He said the world community should have to work for reconstruction and rehabilitation in Afghanistan.

Shah Farman said Afghanistan is a gateway to the Central Asian states and the trade ties would strengthen once peace was restored in the country.

The German ambassador appreciated the governor approach and assured efforts to strengthen and promote bilateral relations between both countries.