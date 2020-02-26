Egypt’s armed forces chief calls on CJCSC

RAWALPINDI: Egypt Armed Forces Comd-in-Chief General Mohamed Ahmed Zaki, who is on official visit to Pakistan, Tuesday called on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza here at the Joint Staff Headquarters.

During the meeting, both sides deliberated upon various areas of interest, bilateral cooperation, including security, counter-terrorism and prevailing regional environment. General Mohamed Ahmed Zaki lauded the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in fight against terrorism, says an ISPR press release.

Earlier, upon arrival at the Joint Staff Headquarters, a smartly turned-out tri-services contingent presented guard of honour to the visiting dignitary.