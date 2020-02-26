close
Wed Feb 26, 2020
February 26, 2020

Egypt’s armed forces chief calls on CJCSC

National

 
February 26, 2020

RAWALPINDI: Egypt Armed Forces Comd-in-Chief General Mohamed Ahmed Zaki, who is on official visit to Pakistan, Tuesday called on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza here at the Joint Staff Headquarters.

During the meeting, both sides deliberated upon various areas of interest, bilateral cooperation, including security, counter-terrorism and prevailing regional environment. General Mohamed Ahmed Zaki lauded the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in fight against terrorism, says an ISPR press release.

Earlier, upon arrival at the Joint Staff Headquarters, a smartly turned-out tri-services contingent presented guard of honour to the visiting dignitary.

