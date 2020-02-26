Pashteen granted bail

PESHAWAR: Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) chief Manzoor Pashteen was released from the Central Prison Dera Ismail Khan on Tuesday after he was granted bail the previous day by a local court.

He spent around a month in prison on the charges of sedition, hate speech and incitement against the state. He was arrested on January 27 in Peshawar and was sent to Central Prison Peshawar on 14 days judicial remand.

However, he was shifted to Dera Ismail Khan where cases against him had been registered at the local police station on the basis of a speech he had delivered at a meeting. A court in Dera Ismail Khan ordered his release on February 15 after acceptance of his bail application.

However, he was nominated in other cases and was not released. His bail applications in these cases were accepted on Monday and he was released from the Central Prison Dera Ismail Khan on Tuesday.