Social-economic uplift now focus of govt: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said Tuesday that after achieving stabilisation, the government focus was now towards social-economic growth, saying that previous year was challenging in terms of stabilising the economy.

The prime minister said this, as a delegation of foreign investors led by Matthew Vogei, Head of Strategist FIM Partners called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at PM Office. Adviser to PM on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Adviser to PM on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and Governor State Bank Syed Reza Baqir were also present during the meeting. The members of the delegation expressed keen interest in long term fiscal investment in Pakistan. They appreciated the investor friendly policies of the present government that have enhanced the confidence of the foreign investors for investing in diverse sectors of Pakistan's economy.

The investors observed that there is immense potential for return on investment for foreign investors in Pakistan. They lauded the prime minister's vision of digital Pakistan and said that under the leadership of the prime minister, Pakistan has embarked upon the development path.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the previous year was challenging in terms of stabilising the economy. After achieving stabilisation, our focus is now towards socio-economic growth, the prime minister stated. “On the economic front, Pakistan has now been acknowledged by the international investment community as an attractive destination for business and long-term investment,” observed the prime minister.

Highlighting that Pakistan has climbed up 28 places in World Bank's recent Ease of Doing Business Report, the prime minister stated that Pakistan is a land of unlimited opportunities with significant youth bulge, and offers ideal opportunities in various sectors. The prime minister said that the government is focusing on skill development for employment generation which would in turn help in alleviating poverty.

The PM highlighted the scope and benefits of the flagship "Ehsaas" Programme for the marginalised segments of society and said that the poor and neglected segments of society have started reaping the benefits under the programme.

Prime Minister Imran Khan assured full support and facilitation to the investors in their future business ventures.