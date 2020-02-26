Ex-Karachi mayor Naimatullah dies

KARACHI: Naimatullah Khan, former Nazim of Karachi and member of the provincial assembly of Sindh, died at a local hospital after a protracted illness on Tuesday. He was 89. A Jamaat-e-Islami spokesperson said his funeral prayers will be offered on Wednesday (today) in the metropolitan city. He is survived by 12 children.

Born in October 1930 in Shahjahan Pur, Rajasthan, India, Khan has an interesting life history. He received his primary education from Shahjahan Pur and Ajmer.

He was 16 when he had attended the Muslim Legislators Conference convened by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. From 1946 until Partition, Khan served as the Ajmer president for the Muslim League National Guards, a quasi-military force associated with the All-India Muslim League that participated in the Pakistan Movement.

On August 28, 1947 Khan’s family migrated from Shahjahan Pur to Karachi. After migrating to Pakistan Khan did his graduation from the Punjab University in Lahore and got his law degree from the University of Karachi.