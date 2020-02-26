close
Wed Feb 26, 2020
February 26, 2020

EU team meets COAS; Afghan, Kashmir issue discussed

February 26, 2020

RAWALPINDI: A European Union delegation led by Her Excellency Androulla Kaminara, Ambassador of European Union met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday. According to the ISPR press release, matters of mutual interest, regional security including Afghan reconciliation process, situation at LoC and IOJ&K were discussed. Ambassadors of different countries including Belgium, Czech Republic, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Spain, Sweden , Deputy Head of Missions of France & hungry, Charge of Affaires of Greece, Attaché (Pol Affaires) of Austria and Senior Technical Advisor MOFA of Denmark were also part of delegation. Visiting dignitaries appreciated Pakistan’s role for peace and stability in the region.

