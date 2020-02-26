Ozlale ousts 3rd seed Ahmed

ISLAMABAD: Turkey’s Ke­rem Ozlale defeated third seed Ahmed Kamil of Pakistan in a one-sided match to move into the quarter-finals of the Dilawar Abbas Memorial ITF Junior International Tennis Championships at the PTF Tennis Complex on Tuesday.

Ozlale won 6-1, 6-2. Turkish player got the first set at 6-1 by breaking 2nd and 4th game of Ahmed. In the second set, he kept the same pressure and won it 6-2 by breaking 1st, 3rd and 7th game of Ahmed.

In another upset match, unseeded Birtan Duran of Turkey outclassed 7th seed Qwyn Quittner of Australia in straight sets 6-0, 6-4.

Third seed Mina Togluk­demir of Turkey lost her quarter-final against Zhansaya Bakytzhan of Kazakhstan in straight sets.

Results: Boys’ singles pre-quarter-finals: Muhammad Shoaib (PAK) bt Raahim Agha (GBR) 6-1, 6-2; Tuna Nergizoglu (TUR) bt Curtis Hong Tseng Tan (HKG) 6-2, 6-4; Birtan Duran (TUR) bt Qwyn Quittner (AUS) 6-0, 6-4; Stylianos Poutis (GRE) bt Kuan Chang Huan (TPE) 6-1, 6-2; Aryan Giri (NEP) bt Emir Toglukdemir (TUR) 6-1, 6-1; Kerem Ozlale (TUR) bt Ahmed Kamil (PAK) 6-1, 6-2; Iustin Belea (ROU) bt Mustafa Sancakuoglu (TUR) 6-4, 6-2; Gokalp Ayar (TUR) bt Min-Hung Kao (TPE) 6-2, 6-0.

Girls’ singles quarter-finals: Dorsa Cheraghi (IRI) bt Jun Seo Lee (KOR) 6-2, 6-0; Ren Ke (CHN) bt Amina Salibayeva (USA) 7-5, 6-2; Zhansaya Bakytzhan (KAZ) bt Mina Toglukdemir (TUR) 6-1, 7-5; Leyla Nilufer Elmas (TUR) bt Asima Sazanova (KAZ) 6-1, 6-0.

Boys’ doubles quarter-finals: Raahim Agha (GBR) & Stylianos Poutis (GRE) bt Zalan Khan (PAK) & Subhan Bin Salik (PAK) 6-3, 6-4; Ahmed Kamil (PAK) & Muhammad Shoaib (PAK) bt Tuna Neggizoglu (TUR) & Emir Toglukdemir (TUR) 6-1, 6-4; Iustin Belea (ROU) & Qwyn Quittner (AUS) bt Kuan Chang Huang (TPE) & Curtis Hong Tsent Tan (HKG) 6-2, 6-4; Gokalp Ayar (TUR) & Mustafa Sancakuoglu (TUR) bt Min-Hung Kao (TPE) & Chun Tang (TPE) 6-1, 6-3.

Girls’ doubles quarter-finals: Sie Ding Chai (MAS) & Ren Ke (CHN) bt Amina Salibayev (USA) & Asima Sazanova (KAZ) 6-1, 6-3; Ablisha Bista (NEP) & Neyara Weerawansa (SRI) bt Zoha Asim (PAK) & Zhansaya Bakytzhan (KAZ) 6-1, 6-1; Leyla Nilufer Elmas (TUR) & Mina Toglukdemir (TUR) bt Jeongmin IM (KOR) & Jun Seo Lee (KOR) 6-0, 6-3.