Wed Feb 26, 2020
February 26, 2020

AIOU programmes for Overseas Pakistanis

Islamabad

Islamabad: Allama Iqbal Open University has introduced some academic programmes for overseas Pakistanis, including those living in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, UAE, Sultanate of Oman, Bahrain and USA.

The programs include ‘Allisan-ul-Arabi’ (Basic Arabic Course), Arabic ‘Bol Chall’, Secondary School Certificate (Matric), Higher Secondary School Certificate( FA, I.com).

The interested Pakistanis have been asked to enroll themselves in the on-going admission (Spring, 2020), that will continue till March 3. Admission forms and prospectus for these programs could be downloaded from the University’s websitehttp://del.aiou.edu.pk

According to the Director Admissions, the overseas students educational facilities were being extended with the cooperation of Pakistani missions and schools abroad.

The interested Pakistanis may contact the department of the overseas Pakistanis here at the University’s main campus on email [email protected] for seeking further information.

