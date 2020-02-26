ERCP, basic endoscopy & colonoscopy workshop ends

Rawalpindi : A two-day international Basic Endoscopy, Advanced ERCP (Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography) and Colonoscopy training workshop concluded here at Centre for Liver and Digestive Diseases (CLD) in Holy Family Hospital in town on Tuesday that trained as many as 19 qualified gastroenterologists, physicians and post graduate trainees from seven major cities of the country apart from 12 professionals from twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

During the 14th ERCP, 15th Basic Endoscopy & 10th Colonoscopy Workshop, the trainees were given chance of hands on training under supervision of team of international experts from UK that performed a total of over 55 procedures involving basic and latest techniques. Well over 40 poor patients were accommodated during the workshop free of cost.

The procedures performed during workshop cost not less than Rs2 million in a private set-up though patients were charged not a single penny. The team of experts from UK was led by Dr. Ishfaq Ahmad while other members include Dr. Mumtaz Hayat, Dr. Saqib Ahmad, Dr. Nadeem Tehami and Dr. Kamran Shafiq. Vice Chancellor Rawalpindi Medical University Professor Muhammad Umar, Sitara-i-Imtiaz and Professor Dr. Hamama-tul-Bushra Khaar from RMU were course directors for the workshop that was arranged by Society of Therapeutic Endoscopy Pakistan (STEP) in collaboration with Rawalpindi Medical University and CLD.

The faculty for the training workshop includes experts from UK and Dr. Zahid Mahmood Minhas, Dr. Tanveer Hussain and Dr. Tayyab Saeed Akhter from Pakistan while Dr Aqsa Naseer and Dr. Jameela Khan were coordinators of the workshop.

During the two-day training workshop, a total of 12 ERCP procedures were performed of which stents were placed in bile duct in four cancer cases while worm was removed from bile duct of a patient. Stones were removed from bile duct in as many as eight cases by using modern techniques through ERCP.

During the training sessions, 22 procedures involving endoscopy were carried out while endoscopic ultrasound (EUS) was performed in as many as three cases of which two patients were suffering from cancer and one from obstructive jaundice.

A total of 18 colonoscopies were performed during the training workshop on patients for diagnostic and surgical procedures as polyps were removed from large intestine (colon) in few cases. Colonoscopy is a medical test to examine rectum and lower bowel, large intestine for abnormalities and disease.

Secretary STEP Dr. Zahid Minhas expressed to ‘The News’ that the professionals after getting training would be able to apply modern techniques and international standards in procedures in their native towns that would certainly benefit native patients who are unable to go to big cities for the procedures. He said this is continuation of medical education programs and more such events will be organised in future.