MIUC Laws holds moot court competition

Islamabad : The Metropolitan International University College (MIUC) Laws held its first annual Metropolitan Moot Court Competition (MMCC) 2020, to mobilise young law students from various educational institutions and lawyers from the legal fraternity.

The case on which the teams argued was a case from the International Court of Justice (ICJ), and was judged by a panel of lawyers consisting of Malik Qamar Afzal; Advocate Supreme Court of Pakistan, Nabeel Rehman; Advocate High Court, Alizah Kazim; Advocate High Court and Tasjeel Shah; Advocate.

Teams were divided into defense and prosecution, and the students enjoyed the court proceedings, which followed the British and Pakistan courts system. Moot court is an extracurricular activity at many law schools. Participants take part in simulated court or arbitration proceedings, usually involving drafting memorials or memoranda and participating in oral argument. Moot court involves a simulated appellate court (appellate advocacy) or arbitral case, which is different from a mock trial that involves a simulated jury trial or bench trial (trial advocacy). Moot court does not involve actual testimony by witnesses, cross-examination, or the presentation of evidence, but is focused solely on the application of the law to a common set of evidentiary assumptions, facts, and clarifications/corrections to which the competitors are introduced.

All the guests’ speakers really appreciated the students and efforts of Metropolitan International University College team for organising such activities for the betterment of students and helping them embark upon their future endeavors’.

Students thoroughly represented their sides, and Spectators enjoyed the proceedings, and remarked their enjoyment and wished for further similar education events to be conducted by MIUC in the future. Guests presented mementos to all the zealous participants and winners and ceremony concluded up gracefully and followed by networking lunch & tea.