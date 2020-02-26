Shifa, Interloop to build 250-bed hospital

Islamabad : Shifa International Hospital has joins hands with Interloop Holdings to build a 250-bed tertiary care hospital for provision of specialised healthcare facilities to the residents of Faisalabad and surrounding areas. The project will be completed at a cost of Rs4.2 billion, with Rs2.86 billion being equity investment and the remaining Rs1.34 billion being raised through debt financing.

Speaking at the signing ceremony of subscription and shareholders’ agreements, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Shifa Dr. Habib-ur-Rahman said, Shifa envisions focusing on capacity-building, investing in latest medical technologies, good corporate governance, and health financing to further strengthen healthcare delivery systems for the people of Pakistan.

Shifa’s CEO Dr. Manzoor H. Qazi mentioned that a new and modern hospital would help serve larger populations of Faisalabad and surrounding cities. In this regard, he said that the irst such agreement was signed between Shifa and Interloop in December 2019 to invest in the equity of Shifa Medical Centre, as a daycare ambulatory centre in Islamabad. He also thanked HBL team for playing a key role in facilitating the investment and financing arrangement.

The CEO of Interloop Musadaq Zulqarnain said, Interloop believes in contributing to the society and communities by investing into ethical and sustainable business models. He further said that Interloop, having its origin in Faisalabad, feels dutybound to bring state-of-the-art health facilities for the people of that city.