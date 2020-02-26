Grabbed land

I would like to highlight the problem of illegal land-grabbing in Karachi. Land-grabbing was one of the key factors behind the violence in the city and is still creating law and order problems in the metropolis’s various parts. In the past, we saw that political parties had set up their offices on vacant amenity plots and playgrounds. But most of them have been demolished now. However, unfortunately, now land-grabbers have been using vacant amenity plots and playgrounds as marriage lawns with the support of government institutions and political parties.

Residents of Karachi urge the provincial and city governments to take action against the land mafia and remove all illegal occupations from amenity plots across the city.

Umaima Amir

Karachi