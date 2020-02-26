Violence against women

Violence against women and sexual harassment has become a very common issue these days. Every day, we read a number of news items related to violence against women, including sexual assault, molestation, sexual harassment, rapes, trafficking, and ill-treatment with domestic workers. Women in most cases prefer to stay quiet because of social taboos. They think that talking about this will embarrass their families. The vulnerability and helplessness of women causes the oppressor to take full advantage. I urge the government to take remedial or curative measures, such as fast track courts dedicated to deal only with theses offences. These courts can be made responsible to clear cases on a day to day basis with a fair trial as the core principle. It is time the government took drastic measures to put an end to crime against women.

Ramesha Naz

Karachi