Free eye camps concluded

The MOL Pakistan Oil & Gas Company B.V., in collaboration with Al Shifa Trust Eye Hospital Kohat, conducted four free eye camps in different villages of TAL Block of KP through, which more than 2,000 patients received treatment.

These camps were arranged at different locations of three cities of MOL Pakistan’s operating areas including Karak, Hangu and Kohat on the request of local elders and community members, said a communique. Medical teams comprising specialist doctors, and supporting staff from Al Shifa Trust Eye Hospital Kohat provided services at the camps. OPDs of the camps in-total facilitated more than 2,000 patients including men, women and children. More than 1,014 patients were provided with spectacles after detailed check up. About 340 out of those patients were referred to hospital for further investigation while 50 patients were taken to the Al-Shifa Trust Eye Hospital for surgery.

A total of 19 such facilities had been arranged by MOL Pakistan for the local residents of the operational areas which in-total have served more than 9,000 patients including senior citizens and children. In his message, Ali Murtaza Abbas, MOL Group Regional Vice President for Middle East, Africa and Pakistan said, “MOL is a responsible corporate entity which believes in betterment of local communities wherever it operates globally. The number of camps we’ve so far arranged in this region is an open example of our affection for the local residents.

A sum of Rs 1,550,000 has been spent to organize these camps and we are determined to spending many more in upcoming such facilities with the extended support of the district administrations.”