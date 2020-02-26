Online portal launched for property tax self-assessment

LAHORE:Punjab Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department has launched its online portal for self-assessment of property tax for the tax payers.

Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed inaugurated the system on Tuesday in a ceremony attended by the representatives of relevant departments, stakeholders, donor organisations and media.

Excise Secretary Wajih Ullah Kundi, Urban Unit CEO Khalid Sherdil, Excise DG Dr Suhail Shahzad, Narcotics DG Masood ul Haq, other senior officials from Excise Department, Urban Unit and GIZ also attended the launch ceremony.

“We have introduced the online process through our property tax portal making it robust and easy to use for the tax payers, removing all sorts of hurdles and complications that were trademark of the manual procedures earlier. Citizen facilitation and transparency is the agenda of the present government and we intend to ensure this with making the system online,” said Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed while talking to the media. The Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department developed the online portal with technical assistance from the Urban Unit. The portal created by the Urban Unit provides the facility/provision to check clients’ property tax details. The tax payers can update their property particulars as per physical existence by addition/alteration in the provided form online, to be verified later on by the department itself before finally updating and saving the details. “The online updating facility for the tax payers has been developed through extensive hard work and technical expertise by the Excise Department with assistance of the Urban Unit. The processes are totally automated and will go a long way in removing trust deficit and the proper interface will help public/tax payers addressing their issues regarding property tax records,” Wajih Ullah Kundi said in the opening remarks.

The Urban Unit has also introduced the mobile app to access the system, making it even more accessible for the laymen. “The Urban Unit is proud to complete the online updating of the tax record system in partnership with Excise Department as it continues to serve across Pakistan for solution of different urban development issues. Our dynamic team has been making the mark for their expertise and out of box ideas for urban development nation-wide,” Khalid Sherdil added.

The online portal for property tax record correction and changes is now fully operational at www.excise-punjab.gov.pk and the mobile app to access the same has also been introduced.