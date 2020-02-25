Major reshuffle in FIA

ISLAMABAD: Seven assistant directors of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) currently posted in the Office of the Additional Director General (North) have been transferred in different wings and zones of Punjab with immediate effect.

Naeem Akhtar currently working as Assistant Director in the office of the ADG (North) has been transferred to FIA (Electricity, Gas, Oil, Anti-Theft Unit) Zone-I, Lahore. While Mohammad Hassan Farooq currently posted in the office of ADG (North) transferred to FIA Circle Gujranwala, Punjab Zone-I, Lahore. Assistant Director Javed Sultan, currently posted in the office of ADG (North) has been transferred to FIA, AHTC (Anti Human Trafficking Cell), Punjab Zone-I, Lahore.

Assistant Director Muhammad Imran Bhatti, currently posted in the office of the ADG (North) has been transferred to FIA Commercial Bank Circles (CBC) Punjab Zone-I Lahore.

Syed Nayyar Ul Hassan, currently posted in the office of the ADG (North) has been transferred to FIA Corporate Crime Circle (CCC) Punjab Zone-I Lahore. Altaf Gohar Watto, Assistant Director, currently posted in the office of ADG (North) has been transferred to FIA Circle Bahawalpur, Punjab Zone-II (As Acting Deputy Director).

Assistant Director Nasir Mehmood currently posted in the office of ADG (North) has been transferred at the disposal of director FIA Punjab Zone-II. All the transfers have been made with immediate effect with the approval of the competent authorities.