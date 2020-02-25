50 scientists participate in Comsats meeting

ISLAMABAD: Over 50 top international scientists belonging to the 21 countries are arriving in Karachi to participate 23rd meeting of the Coordinating Council of the Commission on Science and Technology for Sustainable Development in the South (Comsats) being held in conjunction with the Conference on Science and Technology for Sustainable Development, scheduled to be held on March 2-4, 2020.

The events are being hosted by one of the Centres of Excellence of Comsats in Pakistan, the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), says a press release issued here on Monday.

The coordinating council comprises the heads of Comsats’ 22 International S&T Centers of Excellence, which serves as the technical resource base for the organization’s projects and programmes in the Member States. As a major platform for South-South scientific cooperation, the annual meetings of the Coordinating Council review the activities of Comsats’ Network; follow up on the decisions and recommendations made in the last meeting(s) and outline the future course of action for Comsats’ international programmes and activities.

The Coordinating Council Meeting, being chaired by Professor Dr Ashraf Shaalan, former president of National Research Centre (NRC), Egypt, is expected to have representation from 16 Network Members of Comsats belonging to Bangladesh, Colombia, Egypt, Ghana, Iran, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Nigeria, Pakistan, Palestine, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia and Turkey, while two centres from China will participate virtually due to the current travel restrictions.