Bhara Kahu schools inspected for missing facilities

Islamabad:Chief Executive Officer Progressive education Network (PEN) Dr Najeeb Khan on Monday visited different adopted model schools in Bhara Kahu area on the outskirts of Islamabad and inquired about the missing facilities.

During separate meetings with the heads and teachers of different schools in Bhara Kahu, Dr Najeeb was briefed about the problems and difficulties faced by them in schools.

He vowed to improve facilities in the schools as soon as possible. Dr Najeeb interacted with students and visited science labs and IT/computer labs and shared tips for the improvements of labs.

The heads of schools highlighted their issues and asked for provision of equipment for science labs, furniture for classrooms and up-gradation of water filtration plants in the schools.

The CEO visited Sohail Aslam Shaheed Model school for Boys (I-X), Yasir Iqbal Shaheed Model School for Boys (I-VIII), Kot Hathial, Islamabad Model School for Boys (I-V), Mangial, Bhara Kahu, and assured to address their problems by providing maximum facilities to the students and teachers.

In line with the PEN's initiative to establish "PEN Nursery Corners" in the schools to highlight the importance of plants and providing healthy activity, the CEO also planted saplings in "PEN Nursery Corners" in the schools.