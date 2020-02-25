Saplings to be bought from women, youth

Islamabad: Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul has said her ministry will buy 15 per cent saplings for 10 billion Tree Tsunami project from the nurseries developed by women and youth across the country.

"I would encourage all of the women and youth across the country to plant trees and set up nurseries under 10BTT project. The Prime Minister's Clean Green Pakistan vision does not only focus eco-system restoration rather would help generate employment in the country," she said in a video message.

The minister said tree plantation was a perpetual charity and every Pakistani should take part in this endeavour that would benefit the future generations. This year's plantation target for Spring Season 2020 was 250 million plants. Earlier, in KP under Billion Tree Afforestation Programme impoverished women, widows and youth has earned around Rs1,00,000 to Rs6,00,000 by raising plant nurseries.