Speeding major cause of accidents in capital

Islamabad:To ensure road discipline in the city, Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) is efficiently working to control traffic violations to make the capital accident-free city. IG police himself is taking an interest in making the situation better on the roads of the capital city.

But the ITP has been unable to check speed limit violations on the roads since the department has no functional speed checking cameras, while scores of people lose their life in road accidents every year due to speeding.

Long ago, speed-checking cameras were installed at various spots and ITP officials were seen checking both speed and lane violations. But since long no not a single ITP official is seen checking speed anywhere in the city since long.

ITP also launched effective educational campaign to control speed and lane violations and distributed brochures to disseminate message for road safety.

The ITP started an initiative under the name of good citizen patrol. This initiative has been undertaken to appreciate law-abiding citizens. This unit has been active around the capital city giving out ‘Good Citizen Sticker’ to law-abiding citizens. Moreover, the unit is also giving coffee mugs and gifts to people who properly follow traffic rules and regulations.

All the initiatives undertaken by the Islamabad Traffic Police to curb traffic accidents are no doubt commendable. Despite all efforts and initiatives, speeding is unchecked and the main cause of road accidents in capital. Scores of people die in fatal road accidents and get injuries.

Education does matter, but in this modern age some vibrant and applicable steps needed to overcome the situation. And throughout the world that is done with the help of speed checking cameras.

But Islamabad is the only city where ITP is trying to control traffic violation just by ‘good initiatives’ and is not adopting modern techniques to control the traffic violations. May be in ITP allocates some budget to purchase speed-checking cameras, but the amount is spent on other heads by ignoring the most critical issue of life safety of commuters.

ITP, an upright department, should take serious note and spend the budget in purchasing speed cameras so that speeding can be controlled and fatal accidents ratio can be reduced.

ICT administration or ITP itself should immediately buy some good cameras for speed monitoring, as being used by the Motorway Police. And at least at 50 crucial spots on highway and in the city ITP should monitor vehicles speed for the safety of the public.