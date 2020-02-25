Child killed by Qaris was also abused: family

LAHORE:The family of a 12-year-old child, who was tortured to death by two Qaris of a madrassa, alleged that the culprits had also abused him.

The family of the victim placed the body on Ring Road and protested against police. They told that Qari Majid was involved in another abuse case and he was also arrested earlier. The protesters also alleged that police had been pressurising them for reconciliation instead of providing justice. Gulfam, the son of Iqbal, a resident of Ismailpura Haer, was killed at a madrassa on Sunday. The body was removed to morgue for autopsy. The family received the body on Monday and placed it on Ring Road. Police reached the scene and assured the family of justice.