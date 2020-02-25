Reply sought on plea against kite-flying ban

LAHORE:The Lahore High Court Monday sought reply from the Punjab government on a petition challenging an amendment to the Punjab Prohibition of Kite Flying (amendment) Act 2009. Muhammad Rafiq Amir and others have approached the LHC against a ban on kite flying, stating that in 2009 amendments were introduced in the Punjab Prohibition of Kite Flying Ordinance 2001 and a complete ban was imposed on kite flying as well as on all business activities linked to it. By doing so, the government has snatched the source of earning and subsistence from thousands of people associated with the business of making kites, twine etc. They pointed out Lahore, Kasur and Gujranwala were the most affected areas of the ban as thousands of families were living a very miserable life. After hearing initial arguments, CJ Mamoon Rashid Sheikh issued notices to the Punjab government and other respondents and sought their replies by the next date of hearing.