Lahore Qalandars fined for slow over rate

KARACHI: Lahore Qalandars have been fined for slow over rate during their one-wicket loss against Islamabad United in the seventh match of the HBL Pakistan Super League 2020 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Sunday.

As this was their first offence, all 11 playing members have been fined 10 percent each of their match fees as per Article 2.22 of the HBL PSL Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which deals with minimum over rate offences.

In the stipulated time, Qalandars were two overs short of their target after taking into account time allowances. If Qalandars are found guilty of another slow over rate during the tournament, each member of their playing squad will be fined 20 percent of their match fees.

The charges were leveled by on-field umpires Ranmore Martinesz and Rashid Riaz, third umpire Shozab Raza, fourth umpire Nasir Hussain, while match referee Mohammad Anees imposed the fines.