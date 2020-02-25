Fauji Foods signs deal to supply cheese to Pizza Hut

KARACHI: In a ceremony held recently, Fauji Foods Limited signed a contract with MCR (Pvt.) Ltd. to supply locally manufactured cheese to Pizza Hut restaurants all across the nation.

This will include, catering to all 73 Pizza Hut restaurants, across the 20 cities of Pakistan where they operate. It is estimated that over 700 tons of cheese will be supplied by Fauji Foods Ltd. to fulfill the aggregate demand of the franchise.

The ceremony was attended by Lt. Gen Javed Iqbal, HI(M) (Retd), CE&MD FFBL and Mr. Aqueel Hassan, Chairman MCR (Pvt.) Ltd., the parent company of Pizza Hut Pakistan.

“In light of the recently implemented import policy, our quest for self-sufficiency should be profound and locally produced products should be given a fair chance in the market, for end consumers to adapt to,” said Zulfiqar Khalid Shaikh, Chief Operating Officer of Fauji Foods Ltd., “the consumer goods arena is therefore, a level playing field, with a great potential for all local players in the market.

Group Chairman of MCR (Pvt.) Ltd. said, “In the era of economic developments like these, it’s about time that we penetrated through the market with locally manufactured goods so as to introduce Pakistani products to our consumers. This collaboration serves the same purpose and we are hopeful that strategies like this will serve as a stepping stone for the progress and excellence of the local consumer good industry.”