The British royal family’s use of helicopters has been defended by Buckingham Palace after a new report revealed that members of the monarchy flew the equivalent of twice around the world during a nine-month period.

The report said that the royal family's pair of new AgustaWestland AW139 helicopters has covered an extraordinary 58,000 miles since entering service earlier in 2025, a distance equivalent to two complete circumnavigations of the globe.

According to GB News, the place spokesperson said: "Helicopters are a key component of the royal travel plan due to their unique capability to access remote regions of the UK, which are not otherwise readily served by other modes of transport."

"They also allow members of the Royal family to undertake multiple engagements in a given day."

The outlet reported that a royal aide defended the extensive helicopter use, stating: "If you're going to make an investment of that magnitude, then you need to sweat the asset."