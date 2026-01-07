Prince Harry’s security battle could open door to his UK return: Experts says

Prince Harry is moving closer to mend his ties with the Royal family as a decision is expected soon on his security arrangements in the U.K.

It is pertinent to mention that the Duke of Sussex lost his 24-hour government-funded police protection in 2020 after he stepped away from his royal duties.

Since then, Harry has been fighting via legal means to regain the security.

He lost a court case against the Home Office in May, but a new threat assessment has now been requested.

With the return of his security, Harry and his wife Meghan along with their kids could revisit and spend more time in Britain.

Richard Fitzwilliams, a royal commentator, told GB News, “He wants to be over more often, he has made that clear. In what capacity, is less clear.

“He might come to visit friends, to visit the Spencers."

“So this could mark the beginning of a rapprochement," the royal writer noted, adding, "The implication was that the security reason was the main reason for them staying away from Britain.”

In a previous interview with a media outlet, Harry shared that it would be "impossible" to bring Meghan and their children back to the U.K. without proper protection.

The duke admitted his love for the U.K. while adding that it was "really quite sad that I won't be able to show my children my homeland".