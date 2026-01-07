Prince William to give Prince Harry cold shoulder in US visit

Despite Prince Harry's desire to make peace with his family, King Charles is not expected to meet either his son or grandchildren when he visits the US this year.

The monarch is expected to visit the US in April to coincide with the 250th anniversary of the signing of the US Declaration of Independence from Britain.

Similarly, Prince William is also expected to visit the US next year during the Fifa World Cup.

Talking about the king and the Prince of Wales's upcoming separate visits to the US, broadcaster Mark Dolan suggested neither the king nor his heir will meet Harry.

Dolan thinks that William will “snub” his estranged brother Harry when he steps foot in the US.

Speaking on The Daily Expresso podcast , he said: “William will absolutely blank and ghost his brother very deliberately in the United States."

Dolan said it will be an “ultimate snub”.

Prince Harry is living in the US with his wife, Meghan Markle, and two children since he stepped down working member of the royal family in 2020.