King Charles skips Queen Elizabeth’s Sandringham holiday tradition amid weather warning

King Charles broke a long held royal tradition followed by his mother Queen Elizabeth.

The monarch spent his Christmas holiday at Sandringham and returned to London amid the extreme weather conditions.

According to the Court Circular, the official record of royal duties, the King was back at Clarence House on January 5. The entry confirmed he carried out official business that evening.

It stated: “Dr. Nathan Ross was received by The King this evening at Clarence House upon relinquishing his appointment as Assistant Private Secretary to His Majesty when The King invested him with the Insignia of a Member of the Royal Victorian Order.”

The move to leave Sandringham earlier than usual marked a change from the routine followed by Queen Elizabeth II.

The late Queen used to stay at the Norfolk estate until February 6 every year, which was also the anniversary of her father King George VI’s death.

It is pertinent to mention that same day the Sandringham estate issued a public weather warning.

“Due to the current weather conditions, we may close the Courtyard Facilities earlier today," the message on social media read.

“The Children's Play Area is closed until further notice. We apologise for the inconvenience and thank you for you understanding.”

The closure comes as the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning covering eastern coastal regions of England and Scotland.