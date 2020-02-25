Two women kidnap infant from Shah Faisal home

Two burqa-clad women have kidnapped a nine-month-old girl from her house in Shah Faisal Colony. The incident took place in Natha Khan Goth, which falls within the limits of the Shah Faisal police station.

Police said the incident had occurred on Sunday, but the police registered a case on Monday after the family approached them. The family told the police that two burqa-clad women entered their house on seeing the door open and took the baby away with them.

The family said the girl was asleep on the bed while her mother was bathing the victim’s sister, adding that the suspects picked up the infant from the bed and fled the house.

The mother tried to catch them and also shouted for help, but the suspects managed to escape. Police have obtained CCTV camera footage that shows the two burqa-clad women taking the baby away.

Police said FIR No. 99/20 has been registered against the two suspects on the complaint of the victim’s uncle Zakir Shah, adding that they were trying to trace and arrest the kidnappers as well as recover the infant.