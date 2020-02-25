PPP leader says preparations on for LG polls

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) provincial president Humayun Khan said on Monday that his party was making preparations and mobilizing workers for the local government elections.

Addressing PPP workers here, he said his party had always taken practical steps to remove sense of deprivation among the ideological workers and oppressed sections of society. Humayun Khan said the people would reject those in LG elections, who deprived them of jobs and made life miserable for them by increasing prices of essential commodities. He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had failed to provide relief to the poor and honour its commitment to construct five million houses and create 10 million jobs.

Instead of honouring his commitments, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan has rendered many people jobless and made life difficult for the common people.