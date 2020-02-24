Pesco releases power shut down notice for maintenance work

PESHAWAR: Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) has issued a power shut down notice for various areas, citing maintenance works on grid stations.

According a press release, power supply will remain suspended from 132KV Jamrud grid station on February 24 and 25 from 8am to 6pm due to maintenance work, which may inconvenience the consumers of 132KV Jamrud-Hayatabad and 11KV Hayatabad 1,3,4,5,6, Mohmand Steel, Northern Bottling feeders.

Also, the electricity supply will remain suspended from 500KV Peshawar grid station on February 24 from 9am to 5pm, and as a result the consumers of 11KV Sarband, Mashogager, Shahab Khel, Sheikhan, AWT feeders will face inconvenience.

Power Supply will also get suspended from 500KV Peshawar grid station on February 27 from 9am to 5pm, which may affect the routines of the consumers from 11KV Baldher and Balarzai feeders.

On February 24, the consumers of 11 KV Landi Arbab 1,2,3, New Kohat Road, Old Kohat Road, Dora Road, Sheikh Muhammadi, Bhanamari, Pishtakhara, Bara, Industrial, PAF Express, Wazir Bagh, Old Deh Bahadar, New Deh Bahadar, Murshid Abad, Abaseen, Civil Quarters, Sunehri Masjid feeders might face inconveniences as power Supply will remain suspended from 132KV Peshawar Industrial Grid Station from 9am to 3pm.

The 132KV Rehman Baba Grid Station will also stop power supply on February 24 from 9am to 3pm, resulting in inconvenience for consumers of 11KV Urmar 2, New Hazar Khani, Phandu Baba, Ring Road 2, Surizai, Yakatooth, Chairman Daftar feeders. On February 24, power supply will also be suspended from 132KV Peshawar City Grid Station from 9am to 3pm, which will affect 11 KV Urmer, Baghbanan, Chamkani, Chughal Pura feeders.

Electricity will also be off from 132 KV Sakhi Chashma grid station on February 24 from 9am to 12pm, comprising 11 KV Industrial, Shahi Bagh feeders, whereas the maintenance work at 132KV Abbottabad grid station on February 24 and 25 between 9:30am to 4om will affect the consumers in 11KV Jinnah Abad, Mandian, Jhangi, Banda Pir Khan, and APS feeders.