Deceased’s family stage protest

LAHORE:The family members of a man who was shot dead in Gujranwala staged a protest demonstration against police in front of Lahore Press Club on Sunday.

The protesters placed the body of the deceased, Nabeel Yousaf, in the middle of the road and chanted slogans against police. Nabeeel’s wife alleged that her husband who was detained in Gujranwala Jail was taken out of the jail and murdered by one Zulfiqar Othi. The protesters demanded immediate arrest of the murderer and an inquiry into the matter.