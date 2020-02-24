UVAS alumnireunion

LAHORE: The Alumni Association of University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) arranged its 11th annual reunion and elected new office-bearers for two years.

Former Principal of the College of Veterinary Science (CVS) Lahore Prof Dr Sagheer Ahmad Jafri presided over the reunion while former vice-chancellors (VCs) and a large number of alumni from across Pakistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and foreign countries participated in the event.

Sufi dance, stand-up comedy, singing performances, archery and rifle shooting contests were also features of the event. Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Sagheer Ahmad Jafri lauded the rapid progress the UVAS achieved due to its quality education, research and community services.

Earlier, presenting the welcome address, UVAS VC Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad spoke about the role of UVAS in uplifting veterinary profession and livestock sector. He said UVAS alumni were serving in various capacities all over the world. He sought their support in shape of endowments and scholarships for needy students. Prof Dr Asim Aslam chaired the oath-taking ceremony and Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf administered oath to the office-bearers of the alumni association.