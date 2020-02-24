Foreign investment coming to country as peace restored: Sarwar

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said on Sunday that peace had been restored in the country due to unmatched sacrifices of Pakistani armed forces.

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches were being played and foreign investment was coming to the country due to durable peace in the country. Talking to the media after laying a wreath on the shrine of Pir Inayat Shah Qadri and addressing the last day event of the three-day Urs there, he said challenges came in life. The government is facing the challenges boldly, he added.

The governor said that Pakistan had world’s best army which was defeating enemies on every front, asserting that twin monsters of terrorism and extremism had been rooted out. He said “We are making Pakistan as per the vision and mission of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal.” The issues like violence and injustice are being rooted out, he added.

Pakistan is advancing economically and investors from across the world are investing in the country as they believe that peace has been restored and there is no threat to their lives and businesses in Pakistan.

He said Pakistan had always preferred peace. “Islam also teaches us love, peace and fraternity,” he stated. Narendra Modi is resorting to extremism in neighbouring India as well as committing terrorism in occupied Kashmir, thus posing a threat to the regional peace, the Punjab governor said. He stated that with the grace of Allah Almighty, Pakistan had world’s best army which defeated terrorism. And if India resorted to any misadventure, it would be reciprocated in a befitting manner, he added.

Regarding issues of Lal Masjid, he said the federal government was looking into its affairs and the issues would be sorted out soon. He said that ulema always advocated for peace and interfaith harmony. The religious scholars like Pir Inayat Shah Qadri always played a crucial role in spreading Islam in the subcontinent.

Special dua was also offered at the shrine for elimination of terrorism, maintenance of durable peace and the country’s progress and prosperity. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf member Mian Hamid Meraj, Mian Salman Shoaib, Mian Javed Ali, Anjuman-e-Tajiran Punjab President Haji Ejaz, Committee Shah Inayat Qadri chairman and others were also present.